NATOMAS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a toddler that died Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The coroner’s office said 15-month-old Vincent Valencia Barner was the toddler who died Thursday.

According to police, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers arrived to a residence in 1800 block of Club Center Drive in North Natomas for a medical aid call.

The Sacramento Fire Department also responded to the call and located Barner experiencing a medical emergency and the toddler was later pronounced deceased.