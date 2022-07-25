SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTLX0 — Sacramento police said a car near Grandstaff Drive and Maybelline Way led officers on a car chase Sunday.

Officers in the area said they spotted a stolen car and tried to pull it over around 6:20 p.m. The driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

According to police, the car crashed into several parked cars just under a mile away near Hitchcock Way and Valley Hi Drive. The driver and a passenger then got out of the car and tried to leave the scene.

Both were soon found in the area by officers. The driver was arrested, and the passenger was given a citation for resisting officers.

Sacramento police said the driver was arrested on suspicion of stealing a vehicle, leading officers on a chase, a hit-and-run and resisting officers.