Sacramento police: Driver hits, injures two bicyclists in midtown Sacramento

Officers at the scene on P and 26th streets.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two bicyclists were hospitalized Thursday after they were hit by a driver in midtown Sacramento.

Around 6:20 p.m., the Sacramento Police Department says officers responded to the area of 26th and P streets where a bicyclist had been hit by a vehicle.

Blocks down 26th Street on S Street officers learned another bicyclist had been hit and found the driver still in the area, according to police.

A witness told FOX40 he chased down the driver after he struck a parked car.

The driver, who investigators say was behind both incidents, was detained.

#BREAKING: Witnesses say it appeared the driver intentionally hit the bicyclists. One man says he helped chase suspect after he crashed vehicle into a parked car. Officers say the driver was detained at intersection. Here’s the scene left behind. @FOX40 ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/AUIn8aRWQ8 — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) July 17, 2020

Both bicyclists were transported to local hospitals with major injuries, according to Sacramento police. They are both expected to survive.

Witnesses at the scene told FOX40 they believed the driver appeared to have intentionally hit the bicyclists and investigators later echoed their suspicions.

Police say the driver will be arrested on felony assault charges.

This story is developing. Check back for more information.