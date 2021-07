SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers are investigating a fatal car crash that happened on the Garden Highway Saturday morning.

Sacramento police officials announced that the section of the Garden Highway between Truxel Road and Colfax Street is closed while they are investigating a fatal crash.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

No details about the crash have been released.

ADVISORY: Arden Garden between Truxel Rd and Colfax St, including the intersection of Northgate Blvd, is closed as units investigate a fatal vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/oPR75OVaFn — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 10, 2021

This story is developing.