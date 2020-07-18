Sacramento police find car involved in deadly South Natomas hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As they searched for a suspect, Sacramento police said Friday they found a car involved in a hit-and-run that left a 32-year-old man dead in South Natomas.

“He always had a smile on him,” said Cuma Ugbogu. “He always said something that would make you laugh.”

“If you hung out with Steven, he would make you happy,” said Mohammed Jagun.

Friends of 32-year-old Steven Austin remembered him as a person who was always lending a helping hand.

“Steven was one of those people who opened his door for me. He welcomed me as a brother,” Ugbogu told FOX40. “He is a jovial spirit. He’s one of those people that his presence is charming.”

Austin’s smile was posted in photographs at a South Natomas intersection. It’s the same place where Sacramento police say he was struck and killed Monday afternoon by a hit-and-run driver.

Police say they first responded to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Northgate Boulevard and West El Camino Avenue.

There, they found Austin who was pronounced dead on the scene.

His friends said he was crossing the street when he was hit.

Now, they’re working to return his body back home to his family in Nigeria.

“And at this time, his mother has already buried her husband and she buried a son and now Steven,” Jagun said.

“It took his death to ask myself this question, ‘How many times did you ask Steven, how are you doing today?’”, said Ugbogu. “He brought so much joy you didn’t even know what was going on within him.”

Now that the car has been found, friends are pleading for the driver to come forward.

“It would help the family get some closure, please,” Jagun said.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Friends have also started a GoFundMe to help Austin’s family.