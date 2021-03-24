Sacramento police: Former officer arrested, suspected of inappropriately talking to 15-year-old girl

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A former Sacramento police officer was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into allegations he was inappropriately communicating with a 15-year-old girl.

The Sacramento Police Department said they received a complaint March 9 alleging Officer Daniel Donahue was accused of communicating inappropriately with a girl through social media.

The department said they immediately launched an investigation into the allegations and found they had merit.

“The Sacramento Police Department does not and never will tolerate this criminal behavior from our officers,” said Sacramento Police Department Chief Daniel Hahn in the release. “This behavior tarnishes the Sacramento Police Department badge and is absolutely not representative of the honorable work of our more than 1,000 members who are dedicated to serving our City.”

Donahue, who worked for the department for about two years, was placed on administrative leave while investigators obtained search warrants for Donahue’s home, vehicle, workspace and electronic devices.

Officials said Donahue resigned from his position during their investigation.

According to police, based on the evidence found, they arrested Donahue for charges related to inappropriate communications with a minor.

“It is critical we hold people accountable when they victimize the most vulnerable members of our community – especially when they are in a position of authority,” Hahn said in the release. “Though Donahue resigned, we have filed criminal charges against him. We will continue to work with the victim in this case and I am profoundly sorry for what this person did while being a member of our department.”

The investigation is ongoing and officials said they believe there may be additional victims.

Sacramento police are asking anyone who may be a victim of a crime involving Donahue to contact the Sacramento Police Department’s tip-line at 916-277-1773.