SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is running a gun buyback program in an effort to get guns off the streets.

Crime in Sacramento is on the upswing. According to the latest crime stats from Sacramento Police, gun violence is leading the way.

“We are looking at any and all ways to get guns off the streets,” Sgt. Zach Eaton said.

While it’s no easy task, police are looking to make it happen. Sacramento Police will give people $50 gas gift cards in exchange for guns.

“No questions will be asked. This is a gun buyback program,” said Eaton. “We don’t want this to get into the hands of children or maybe those who are not supposed to access those firearms.

Police said no identification is required and all firearms must be unloaded in the trunk of a vehicle when arriving.

Community activist Berry Accius did not hold back his thoughts on the program.

“We have real military-style weapons out here people are not going to give up just for a gift card,” he said. “I understand these kinds of programs back in the day worked, but we are dealing with a whole new nuance.”

Accius, with Voice of the Youth, a nonprofit program providing training, mentorship, and motivation to Sacramento youth, said the city should fund programs that can intervene and prevent the issues from happening.

“We don’t think it’s a fixer to gun violence by just doing a gun buyback. But it’s certainly is a piece we can try and think outside the box,” said Eaton.