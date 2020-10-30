Sacramento police: Homicide suspect in custody

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – An 37-year-old Sacramento man was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to a press release.

After receiving a call for a welfare check Wednesday morning, deputies responded at an apartment complex located at the 2000 block of Wyda Way. They found a 38-year-old woman who died, though the cause of death is currently unknown.

Detectives say they then arrested 37-year-old Eugune Leal after an investigation. There are no other suspects currently.

The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin, according to police.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-TIPS.