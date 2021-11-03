Sacramento police increase patrols downtown after multiple businesses burglarized

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has stepped up patrols in downtown after at least seven burglaries occurred overnight Tuesday.

The break-ins reportedly happened near J and L streets, between 10th and 12th streets. For the businesses affected, it was a day filled with changing locks and replacing what was broken.

Some business owners added reinforcements to keep thieves out, and others put up boards.

“It hurts,” Mayahuel owner Ernest Delgado said. “Our cash registers were taken, our point-of-sale computers. Everything just gets disrupted.”

A day of business was nearly lost, but Mayahuel and others pushed through and opened. Delgado said their window was also damaged and their locks were broken.

And for Mayahuel, it’s the second day in a row they have been burglarized.

“One night we’re missing register boxes and they are empty, but sometimes it’s iPads. We have been broken into five times the past seven months,” Delgado said.

Businesses said it is becoming a troubling trend, with a nearby bank on J Street being burglarized last week. A flower shop was hit on Monday and then the seven businesses overnight.

“It’s terrible,” Good Bottle owner Chris Sinclair said.

Sinclair’s business was not affected, but he feels for those who were, especially after the whole area dealt with the ups and downs of the pandemic and protests.

“I don’t want anyone else in this area to suffer. It’s been hard enough in this area already given the last two years,” Sinclair said.

For now, businesses are changing their locks while hoping the area changes for the better.

“The value just keeps going up. It’s all types of different values. Emotional value to dealing with this stuff, it’s not easy,” Delgado said.

There is currently no information on the burglars. Detectives are asking for any surveillance footage that could assist them with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento police or Crime Stoppers.