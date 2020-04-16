Sacramento police increase stay-at-home enforcement with $1,000 fines, jail time

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Since the statewide stay-at-home health order went into effect in March, local law enforcement has taken an education-based approach.

But following Sunday’s huge sideshow, among several other incidents in Sacramento County, law enforcement will now begin enforcing the order.

Violations could include up to $1,000 in fines and up to three months in jail.

“If we got called to or noticed some violation of the order, we would educate people. For the vast majority of incidents, that has worked great in our community,” Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn told FOX40.

Sunday’s sideshow on 82nd Street and Belvedere Avenue ended with a car crash and huge flames.

“Several sideshows where a hundred or more people are spectating around the intersection and really getting within inches sometimes or feet of cars doing in the middle of the intersection,” explained Hahn.

These sideshows have prompted law enforcement throughout Sacramento County to take a more aggressive approach.

“But now in those incidents, we will also cite people for violating the health violation or the health order because they’re inherently dangerous already. But now they’re doubly dangerous because now there’s 100, 150 people standing shoulder to shoulder and now they’re going to go home. And if they start passing the virus among themselves, now they’re going to pass it. How many people are they going to come in contact later?” said Hahn.

During a three-week span from March 23 to April 12, Sacramento police responded to 48 calls for service relating to COVID-19, including violations of the health order.

For the most part, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Tess Deterding told FOX40 that the rest of the county has been relatively quiet.

“If there’s some larger issue that rears its head in the county, we are prepared to respond to that from a law enforcement perspective. But that’s just simply not the case for us right now,” she said.

Hahn said the enforcement will not apply to those having simple dinner parties among core family members who live together.

In the city of Davis, they have responded to 34 calls for service involving parties or large gatherings since the order kicked in.

“We haven’t written any tickets on the health order violation. We hope that we can get through this without having to do that enforcement hammer,” Davis Police Chief Paul Doroshov told FOX40.

“The more we follow the health officer’s order, the less people will get sick, the less people will die in our community and the sooner we will get back to life that we all want to get back to,” said Hahn.