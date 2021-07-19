Sacramento police investigate after badly injured 19-year-old woman found dead in home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old woman was found dead last week in a home in Sacramento’s College/Glen neighborhood.

Just after 11:15 a.m. July 12, Sacramento police said officers were called to a home on Occidental Drive, near Great Falls Way, where a body was discovered.

The body of a badly injured woman was found inside a house and the Sacramento Police Department launched a homicide investigation.

The coroner’s office has since identified the homicide victim as Rebecca May Rochelle Chaquies, from Sacramento.

Police have not provided any information on who might have killed Chaquies or what caused her death.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide has been asked to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).