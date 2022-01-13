Sacramento Police investigate deadly crash at 60th Street and Folsom Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian was killed after being involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in East Sacramento.

Sacramento police said the crash happened near the intersection of 60th Street and Folsom Boulevard just after 1:20 p.m. According to police, it involved two cars and the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, an unidentified woman, was taken to a hospital for her injuries but later died.

The drivers involved in the crash were not seriously injured and remained at the scene.

Police could not provide any additional details about the deadly incident.

Traffic was being affected on Folsom Boulevard between 59th and 60th streets as detectives investigated what led up to the deadly crash.

The intersection is located right next to Phoebe A. Hearst Elementary School.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.