NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police say they are at the scene of a deadly shooting along El Camino Avenue in North Sacramento.

The call about the shooting came in around 3:35 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Investigators are at the scene in the parking lot of the Wienerschnitzel on El Camino Avenue near Empress Street.

Police did not provide any additional details about the shooter or the victim.

