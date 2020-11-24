Sacramento police investigate fatal hit-and-run on Folsom Boulevard, Julliard Drive

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run on Folsom Boulevard and Julliard Drive.

Police say they received a call about the crash just before 7 p.m. Officers then found a seriously injured woman who had been hit by a vehicle and was down in the roadway.

She was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Her identity has not been released.

Sacramento police have not provided any information about the driver or the vehicle involved.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.