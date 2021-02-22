Sacramento police investigate homicide at 43rd Avenue 7-Eleven

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police are investigating a homicide at a 7-Eleven in South Sacramento.

Officers responded to the 7-Eleven on 43rd Avenue near South Land Park Drive shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday after someone reported finding a male employee with a life-threatening injury.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Investigators believe the man may have been injured during a possible robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.