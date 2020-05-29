Sacramento police investigate incident between Airbnb renter, neighbor as hate crime

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a hate crime that happened in the Natomas area on Memorial Day.

Police say they were called out to a home just before noon Monday for reports of a woman seen on a surveillance camera spitting on someone’s property and using a racial slur aimed at the homeowner.

The black homeowner, who did not want to be identified, told FOX40 that a woman renting a room through Airbnb on Bowden Square Way called her a racially derogatory word, spit on her front door and threw an object before walking away.

The homeowner also told FOX40 she did not have any interactions with the woman staying next door.

What we witnessed in the video is unconscionable. We have zero tolerance for this behavior and maintain a strict nondiscrimination policy. As soon as we saw the video we instituted a lifetime ban against this guest. We are working to get in touch with the neighbor to express our deepest sympathies. Airbnb

Neighbors in the area said they shocked to hear about the incident.

“It’s a very peaceful neighborhood. I mean, it’s diverse. We have all kind of nationalities and different races here,” said resident Atien Kouassi.

Kouassi said he was shocked to hear police are investigating a hate crime only a few streets away from his home.

“It’s surprising, shocking for this neighborhood. But again, seeing what’s going on around the country, I’m not all the way surprised,” said Kouassi.

Police say the woman in the video has been identified and the case has now been turned over to the district attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed.

“I give people the benefit of the doubt. I don’t like to just judge people based on an assumption that somebody made or whatever. But I know that here we don’t welcome such behavior,” said Kouassi. “I stick up for my neighborhood.”