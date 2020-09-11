Sacramento police investigate shooting at city cemetery; 2 victims found down Broadway

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police in Sacramento are investigating a deadly shooting at the Historic City Cemetery.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m.

The driver of a horse-drawn hearse told FOX40 bullets flew at a funeral, hitting one man in the head and another in the leg.

“I just heard a bunch of gunshots and then a screech and then a bunch more gunshots,” said another witness. “Sounded like a machine gun. It was too fast to be anything not automatic, I think.”

According to police, two victims were found at 24th and Broadway, roughly 14 blocks away.

Both victims were eventually taken to the hospital.

Sacramento police say one of the victims, a man, has died. The condition of the other victim has not been reported.

HAPPENING NOW: @SacPolice just confirming one man shot today at Odd Fellows Cemetery has died.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/qKpAeh8isV — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) September 11, 2020

Kira O’Donnell was hard at work at the Real Pie Company on 24th Street when she said she saw “police cars shooting past.”

“There was just suddenly a lot of activity. A lot of people with cameras, holding cameras up and we just noticed a gentleman on the ground and they were giving him CPR,” O’Donnell explained. “It seemed to go on for a very long time. I know that people were wondering where the ambulance was. Several people rotated through giving him CPR and, obviously, it was very sad.”

A distraught wife yelled at police that they risked the life of her husband by stopping the car she was rushing him to the hospital in after he was shot blocks away.

As officers work two scenes, they are both combing for evidence and asking anyone in the area what they saw.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.