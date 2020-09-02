Sacramento police investigate shooting in South Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police say they are at the scene of a shooting in South Natomas.

The police department reported the shooting Tuesday at 7:40 p.m., saying its officers were in the area of Wisconsin Avenue near Northgate Boulevard regarding a wanted person.

One person was then shot in the area, according to police.

Sacramento officials could not provide any additional details about the shooting and could only say an officer or officers were involved.

Police say no officers were injured.

Northgate Boulevard is closed at Wisonsin Avenue and drivers have been asked to use alternate routes.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.