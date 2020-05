SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night.

Police say a “couple people” were shot near Meadoview Road and Amherst Street. According to police, they received a call around 9:15 p.m. about the shooting.

There is no information on a suspect or the injuries of the people who were shot.

#BREAKING: Heavy police presence at the intersection of Meadowview and Amherst. Dispatcher confirms call came in at 9:15 pm for reports of multiple people shot. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/eXqTHYdrFM — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) May 10, 2020

This is a developing story.