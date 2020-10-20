Sacramento police investigating a homicide on Seavey Circle in Upper Land Park

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Seavey Circle in Upper Land Park.

Police said they responded to the area for reports of a shooting around 11 p.m. Monday.

A man with at least one gunshot wound was found at the scene.

Officers rendered aid until medics arrived and took the man to the hospital, according to police.

Authorities said the man died at the hospital.

At this time, homicide detectives said they have not determined a motive and do not have information on the shooter.

Seavey Circle remains closed to traffic while police continue their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471.

This is a developing story.