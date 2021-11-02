Sacramento police investigating after kindergartner says she was sexually assaulted at school

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said Tuesday they were investigating a sexual assault involving a kindergartner who attends a South Sacramento elementary school.

The 5-year-old’s family told FOX40 the alleged assault happened Thursday, Oct. 28, at Camellia Basic Elementary School. According to the kindergartner’s family, the child came home and told her mother she had been touched inappropriately.

Sacramento police are investigating the allegations.

“Detectives are conducting follow up on the circumstances of the incident. Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations, we are unable to provide further details at this time. The Sacramento Police Department is working with school staff on the investigation,” wrote Public Information Officer Sgt. Sabrina Briggs.

The Sacramento City Unified School District also sent a statement to FOX40 while school staff help police in their investigation.

The safety of all students is our district’s top priority, and we take any concern about student safety very seriously. When a concern about a student at Camellia Elementary was brought to the school’s attention, Sac City Unified immediately initiated an investigation in coordination with Sacramento Police and Child Protective Services, in accordance with our District policy and state law. The investigation is ongoing and safety officials involved are committed to reviewing all facts related to this incident. Sacramento City Unified School District