Sacramento police investigating after shooting victim found dead inside vehicle in Meadowview

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man with a gunshot wound was found inside a car on Wednesday.

Officers responded around 11:16 a.m. to Meadowview, near Cavalier and Rosehall ways, where they found the man dead.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office determined he had been shot.

The victim has not yet been identified, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information may contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357).