Sacramento Police investigating after unhoused woman with ‘serious injuries’ found dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the homicide of a woman who they believe was unhoused.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers found the woman’s body in the Gardenland area, near Northgate Boulevard and Garden Highway.

Police said the woman, who they believe was living in the area, “sustained serious injuries that appeared to be from an assault.”

Investigators processed the scene and searched for potential witnesses, police said. Officials have no details on who may have assaulted the woman.

The woman will be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.

Anyone who may have information on the homicide is asked to reach out to the police dispatch center at 916-808-5471.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.