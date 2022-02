SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said they are investigating an assault that happened in downtown Wednesday evening.

Police told FOX40 that the assault happened around 6:45 p.m. According to police, the victim was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

No information was released about the attacker.

K Street is closed between 10th and 11th streets. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.