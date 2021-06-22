Sacramento police: Man killed in Tahoe Park shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide in Sacramento’s Tahoe Park neighborhood.

Police responded to the area of 11th Avenue and 59th Street just before 5 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police said a man who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police activity is heavily focused on a vehicle parked near the southwest side of Tahoe Park, adjacent to the swimming pool.

Police have not released any information on the shooter or possible motive.

Police will only confirm there is an investigation underway, but typically these partions are used to block view of a body. pic.twitter.com/yzjOPq3sR5 — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) June 22, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.