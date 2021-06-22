Sacramento police: Man killed in Tahoe Park shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide in Sacramento’s Tahoe Park neighborhood.
Police responded to the area of 11th Avenue and 59th Street just before 5 a.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.
Police said a man who had been shot was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police activity is heavily focused on a vehicle parked near the southwest side of Tahoe Park, adjacent to the swimming pool.
Police have not released any information on the shooter or possible motive.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.