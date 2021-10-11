Sacramento police investigating crash that left motorcyclist dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a vehicle collision that left a motorcyclist dead.

Just before 5:45 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of an injured motorcyclist on Elder Creek Road near Sunrise Drive and Cougar Drive. Several people were attempting to help the motorcyclist when officers and firefighters arrived.

The motorcyclist, identified only as an adult male, died from his injuries at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sacramento police at 916-808-5471.