Sacramento police investigating deadly crash involving motorcycle, car

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said one person died Wednesday evening after a car crash occurred.

The crash happened near Florin Road and Munson Way just before 6:20 p.m. According to police, a motorcyclist and a car collided.

The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured and died of his injuries. A passenger on the motorcycle was also injured; personnel took them to a local hospital.

Police said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and was contacted by officers.

Authorities were not yet sure how the crash occurred, and detectives are investigating.

The identity of the man who died was not released.