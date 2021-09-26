Sacramento police investigating deadly hit-and-run near Lemon Hill Avenue, Stockton Boulevard

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened Saturday night.

Police said they received a report that a car had crashed into a pedestrian around 8:40 p.m. on Lemon Hill Avenue near Stockton Boulevard. Officers responded to the scene and said a woman had been seriously injured.

She died at the scene, according to police.

Police said the car had already left the scene by the time officers arrived. Detectives are now searching for the person responsible.

Anyone with information can call police at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.