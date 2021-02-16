Sacramento police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Del Paso Boulevard, near Globe Avenue

The Latest (Tuesday, Feb. 16)

6:38 a.m.

Del Paso Boulevard and Globe Avenue have reopened to traffic.

Original Story Below

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is at the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash on Del Paso Boulevard, near Globe Avenue.

Police said dispatch received a call about a pedestrian in the roadway around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The man was dead when officers arrived, police said.

At this time, police have no identifying information for the vehicle or driver involved.

Del Paso Boulevard near the Globe Light Rail station is closed in both directions.

Sacramento Regional Transit said there is a service disruption on the Blue Line due to blocked tracks in the area. A bus bridge is in place at Alkali Flat and Swanston light rail stations.

The road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m., according to police.

This is a developing story.