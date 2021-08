SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting near Capitol Mall and First Street, just south of the Tower Bridge.

A man was killed in a shooting outside around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, near the Embassy Suites hotel, police said. The shooter is not in custody.

Investigators remain at the scene. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.