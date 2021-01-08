Sacramento police investigating deadly shooting on Cormorant Way, behind Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Cormorant Way, behind Arden Fair Mall.

Police said officers responded to the area for reports of a shooting around 12:33 a.m. Friday.

Officers found a man who had been shot at least once, police said. They began life-saving measures until Sacramento Fire Department personnel arrived and took over.

Police said the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area for evidence and witnesses. At this time, police have not released any information on the shooter or the motive.

Traffic on Arden Way is not impacted by the investigation.

This is a developing story.