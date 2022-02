SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to the scene at El Camino Avenue near Del Paso Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. and said they found a man who had been shot.

Police said the man died from his injuries at the scene.

What led up to the shooting is still being investigated, and there is no information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471.