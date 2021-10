OAK PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were killed in an overnight shooting in Oak Park, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 1:11 a.m. Friday near 37th Street and 2nd Avenue.

Police have cordoned off 37th St. between 1st Ave. and 2nd Ave. Officers also blocked off 2nd Ave. between 36th St. and 37th St. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/iyGnoVCKlN — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) October 1, 2021

Authorities have closed 37th Street between 1st and 2nd avenues; 2nd Avenue between 36th and 37th streets is also closed to traffic.

Police have not released information on the shooter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.