SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an assault that lead to a woman’s death.

According to officials, the attack was reported shortly after 3 p.m. around 7789 La Mancha Way and involved two women.

One woman was detained at the scene; the other was transported to the hospital. She was later pronounced dead.

Police say the investigation is active and the motive behind the incident is unknown. Detectives will take over due to the circumstances but no further information is provided at this time.