Sacramento police investigating fatal shooting on Cypress Street in Del Paso Heights

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department is at the scene of a fatal shooting in Del Paso Heights.

The incident happened around midnight Tuesday at an apartment complex on Cypress Street, near Rio Linda Boulevard and Grand Avenue.

When police arrived, they located an adult male with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Sacramento Fire transported the man to a nearby trauma center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story.