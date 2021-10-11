Police investigating homicide after man found unresponsive in North Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found “unresponsive” near Richardson Village Park in Sacramento on Sunday.

Officers found the man “who appeared to have been the victim of an assault” around 10:43 p.m., police said. He was found near Altos and Acacia avenues, off of Rio Linda Boulevard, after police received a report of an injured person in the area.

Police said the man died at the scene despite the efforts to render aid by officers and fire department personnel.

The investigation is in the early stages, police said. Investigators have not released information on how the man died or who may be responsible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471.