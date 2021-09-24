Sacramento Police investigating homicide at Northgate Park in South Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide in South Natomas.
Police said officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between several people near Mendel Way and Brewerton Drive, near Northgate Park, around 10 p.m. Thursday.
A man with life-threatening injuries was at the scene when officers arrived, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.
“Based on preliminary information detectives believe some type of disturbance between the victim and suspect(s) escalated into the homicide,” the police department wrote in a release.
At this time, authorities have not released any information on how the person died or who may be responsible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471.