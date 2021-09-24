Sacramento Police investigating homicide at Northgate Park in South Natomas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide in South Natomas.

Police said officers responded to a report of a physical altercation between several people near Mendel Way and Brewerton Drive, near Northgate Park, around 10 p.m. Thursday.

A man with life-threatening injuries was at the scene when officers arrived, police said. He was declared dead at the scene.

BREAKING: @SacPolice are investigating a homicide at Northgate Park in South Natomas. Per SacPD, officers responded to the park around 10 pm on Thurs after receiving a call of a fight between several people. When officers arrived, they found one man dead. Investigation under way. pic.twitter.com/7ETgdS7ndi — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) September 24, 2021

“Based on preliminary information detectives believe some type of disturbance between the victim and suspect(s) escalated into the homicide,” the police department wrote in a release.

At this time, authorities have not released any information on how the person died or who may be responsible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch center at 916-808-5471.