SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a homicide near 28th Street and Fruitride Road in South Sacramento, near Highway 99.

At this time, the police department has not released any other details, but a witness at the scene told FOX40 a birthday party was happening at the time of the incident.

A portion of 28th Street is closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.