SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting at a South Natomas home.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. Thursday on West El Camino Avenue, between Truxel Road and Northgate Boulevard.

A man who was shot was taken to the hospital, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police have not shared any other details on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.