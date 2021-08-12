Sacramento Police investigating shooting involving security guard on Ramona Avenue

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a security guard who was patrolling on Ramona Avenue, near Folsom Boulevard.

A security guard reported that they shot at people who may have been armed with a firearm around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, police told FOX40. The people fled the area.

Police said two gunshot victims took themselves to a local hospital, and detectives are working to determine if they are connected to the shooting reported by the security guard.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.