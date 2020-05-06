Sacramento police investigating shooting near Marysville Boulevard, Bell Avenue

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting on Marysville Boulevard, south of Bell Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting in the area of Marysville Boulevard, south of Bell Avenue.

The shooting happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said a man was shot in the face on Youngs Avenue before running back his residence on Marysville Boulevard.

Investigators followed the victims blood trail and were able to locate one bullet casing.

The victim has been transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police said multiple suspects are involved. The victim was unable to identify them.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.