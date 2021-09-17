Sacramento police investigating string of robberies, victims all women

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a string of robberies in which the victims have all been women between the ages of 50 and 70.

Police said the robberies have occurred over the last two days during daytime and evening hours along the Stockton Boulevard business corridor.

In all four incidents, the robbers forcibly stole or attempted to steal from the victims and then left the area in a vehicle. Officers said they are not yet sure if it’s the same people committing the robberies.

None of the women have been seriously injured, police said. The police department will be increasing patrols in the area and is working with businesses and community leaders to raise awareness.

Police are asking residents to report any suspicious activity by dialing 911 or 916-808-5471.

“We realize events such as this are alarming, and we will keep the community informed as more information becomes available,” police said.