SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 6-year-old was hit by a car Sunday in North Sacramento and police are still looking for the driver who left the child behind.

Sacramento police said officers went to Orlando Way around 6:30 p.m. to investigate the hit-and-run.

The 6-year-old had injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to the hospital.

By Thursday, police said they were still investigating the crash and had not identified the driver.