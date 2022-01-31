Sacramento police make 55 prostitution-related arrests during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Editor’s Note: The headline of this story has been updated to correctly reflect the arrests were related to soliciting acts of prostitution.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department made 55 arrests on prostitution charges in January, according to a press release.

Sacramento police partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, California Department of Justice and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office to make the arrests during January, which is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Detectives across the agencies went undercover as online sex workers and arranged to meet with alleged buyers, police said.

After making contact with over 600 suspected buyers, detectives made 55 arrests after the suspects allegedly answered online sex ads, according to police.

Police said the 55 arrested suspects are facing misdemeanor charges of soliciting an act of prostitution.

Detectives also arrested a suspect on a felony charge after allegedly pandering, the act of persuading or encouraging someone to engage in prostitution, police said.

For anyone with information regarding human trafficking, SPD asks the public to call the dispatch center at 916-808-5471.