Sacramento Police: Man, 8-year-old girl killed in Upper Land Park shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and a young girl Tuesday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. near 5th Street and Seavey Circle in Upper Land Park.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A critically wounded 8-year-old girl was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Nearly 10 hours after the shooting, this remains an active crime scene. Neighbors tell me they were devastated to learn two people, including an 8-year-girl, died after they were shot near 5th St. and Seavey Circle in Land Park. pic.twitter.com/Y4u5QpunUH — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) November 17, 2021

Police said both the man and girl were shot at least once.

At this time, the victims are unidentified, and their relationship is unknown.

FOX40 spoke to a woman whose relatives live in the complex near where the shooting happened.

“It’s really sad because I see kids playing here all the time, and it really breaks my heart. And it makes me scared for my family that lives here because there’s been a lot more shootings in the past years I’ve seen,” Annamarie Bermudez said. “I think there should be a lot more security around here.”

Investigators remain at the scene, canvassing the area and contacting potential witnesses.

Officials do not have any information on the shooter or the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department dispatch Center at 916-808-5471.