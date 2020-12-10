Sacramento Police: Man arrested in connection with El Camino Avenue fatal shooting

NORTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officers have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in North Sacramento on Dec. 7, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Investigators identified the suspected gunman as 33-year-old Lorenzo McCoy.

Officers had responded to the shooting around 3:35 p.m., which was at the parking lot of a Wienerschnitzel on El Camino Avenue near Empress Street, according to police.

Police said that they found a man with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders. The victim still has not been identified.

The motive remains under investigation, authorities said. Detectives are still looking to speak to witnesses regarding the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).