Sacramento Police: Man fatally shot in South Land Park

SOUTH LAND PARK, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was found fatally shot on South Land Park Drive Sunday night.

Sacramento Police Department officials told FOX40 that they received reports of shots fired on South Land Park Drive near 35th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man who suffered at least one gunshot wound. Police officials said the man died at the scene of the shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

No information about the victim or the shooter was released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.