Sacramento police: Man hit, killed by car on North 12th Street; lanes closed in area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian near North 12th Street early Friday.

Police said officers responded to the area of North 12th and North B streets around 3 a.m. for a report of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

The man who was hit died at the scene, police said. The driver remained at the scene and is in contact with officers.

All lanes of North 12 Street are closed to traffic as police continue their investigation.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: All lanes of N 12th St are closed in the area of N B St as units investigate a fatal vehicle collision. Please plan for alternate routes. This thread will be updated when the roadway reopens. pic.twitter.com/frvCpb7jVS — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) July 16, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.