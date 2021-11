SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is being treated at the hospital after a shooting in South Natomas Tuesday morning.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened near West El Camino Avenue and Seamist Drive around 7:15 a.m.

Officers found a man who was shot inside a vehicle. Police said he’s expected to survive.

Officers remain at the scene investigating the shooting. No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.