Sacramento Police: Man killed may have been involved in attempted burglary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are investigating a shooting they say left a man dead after an attempted burglary Sunday night.

According to officials, officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 27th Avenue and 55th Street. That’s where they found a man who had been shot lying in the street.

The unidentified man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Police said that based on evidence, the man may have been involved in an attempted burglary at a nearby home before being shot by the homeowner.

The investigation is considered open and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento police at 916-808-5471.